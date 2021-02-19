Mary McLaughlin: Man to stand trial for 1984 murder
- Published
A man is to stand trial accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a woman in Glasgow 36 years ago.
Graham McGill, 59, denies killing Mary McLaughlin at her flat in Partick, in the city's west end, in September 1984.
Prosecutors claim Mr McGill took off the 58 year-old's clothes, placed a ligature around her neck and then tightened it.
It is said Mr McGill - who would have been 22 - did this with intent to rape and murder Ms McLaughlin.
He faces a separate charge of stealing a set of keys from her flat in Crathie Court on Laurel Street.
'Short notice'
Mr McGill is also accused of threatening to murder a woman and her children at a house in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, between 1 January 1985 and 31 December 1988.
He appeared in the dock for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow. His lawyer, Sarah Livingstone, pled not guilty on his behalf.
Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC told the hearing: "There has been a lot of work going on in the background and we are in a position to fix a trial in this case. A space has become available at short notice."
Lady Stacey set a trial due to begin next month and the court heard it could last up to seven days.