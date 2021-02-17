Not guilty plea over Captain Sir Tom Moore tweet
A man has denied sending an offensive tweet about Captain Sir Tom Moore after the death of the NHS fundraiser.
Joseph Kelly was charged under the Communications Act over the post on 3 February, the day after the former soldier died, aged 100.
The 35-year-old, from Castlemilk in Glasgow, was not present when the case called at Lanark Sheriff Court on Wednesday
A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by his lawyer.
The charge states that he "did cause to be sent by means of a public electronic communications network a post to the public using social media that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, and that did utter offensive remarks about Captain Sir Tom Moore, now deceased".
The trial date has been set for Thursday 17 June.
Sir Tom, who captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first coronavirus lockdown, died in Bedford Hospital on 2 February after testing positive for Covid-19.
He walked 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday, raising more than £32m for the NHS