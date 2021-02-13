Burst pipe leaves thousands without water in Glasgow
- Published
Nearly 53,000 homes and businesses in Glasgow have been left without water after a main supply pipe burst.
Scottish Water said the 36in (91cm) trunk main failed at Bearsden Road in Anniesland early on Saturday.
Nearby roads were flooded, with the water turning to ice in many places in the sub-zero temperatures.
Engineers were working to isolate the damaged pipe and re-route the network so that water could be restored to customers.
Police were called as traffic management measures were put in place.
A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: "We would like to apologise to customers in Glasgow who are experiencing disruption to their water supply this morning as a result of a burst on one of our trunk mains serving the western side of the city.
"Our priority is to restore normal service for customers as quickly as possible and provide assistance to residents in the vicinity of the burst, working closely with our emergency response partners.
"Once our team has isolated the damaged section of pipeline, we will be able to begin recharging the network and restoring supplies over the course of this morning."
Regular updates on the situation will be provided via Scottish Water's website.
Customers have been warned that water may appear discoloured or cloudy when their supply resumes.
They are advised to run their cold tap at half pressure until the water runs clear.