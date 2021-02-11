Liam Hendry: Life sentence for van killer who mowed down teenager
- Published
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a teenager who he deliberately mowed down in a van.
Disqualified driver Dean Wright launched the unprovoked attack on 18-year-old Liam Hendry near Celtic Park in Glasgow on 29 September 2019.
Mr Hendry was thrown into the air and smashed into the van's windscreen, suffering "catastrophic" head injuries.
At the High Court in Glasgow Wright was ordered to serve at least 22 years before being eligible for parole.
Judge Lord Arthurson told Wright: "You have visited on Mr Hendry's family a life sentence of grief.
"You used your van as a weapon. This was a murderous attack on your victim who was unknown to you."
In January a jury found Wright guilty of murdering Liam Hendry and attempting to murder four others.
Wright, 32, was high on alcohol and cocaine when he drove at excessive speed and hit Mr Hendry.
Outside court, a statement from Mr Hendry's parents, William and Margaret, was read out describing their son's murder as a "sadistic and evil act".
"Murder is not entertainment, what you see on the television is nothing like reality," they said.
"What you don't see on television is the cruel aftermath and the lifelong devastation when a person - a complete stranger - decides to wilfully and recklessly steal life from someone you love.
"We as a family will never ever recover from this perverted sadistic and evil act that was inflicted on our beautiful and loving son, Liam Hendry. He was only 18-years-old."
They said there was "no sentence long enough" for what "that evil creature did".
They also said Wright had shown little remorse in court.
They said: "He looked like he was getting a kick out of watching his own actions as the CCTV of Liam's last moments were being relayed."
The court heard that at 06:00 on the morning he died Liam watched as two rival groups from Glasgow's Barrowfield clashed.
Wright jumped in his van, drove into Barrowfield Street at speed before swerving and ploughing into Mr Hendry, from Barrowfield, who was standing close to the pavement.
Friends and other residents rushed to the dying teenager's aid. At this point the van did a u-turn and drove at four people who were trying to help.
Prosecutor Liam Ewing said: "The accused intentionally drove at Liam Hendry who was standing there. The accused came along looking for a target. Barrowfield Street is a dead end. There was no reason for that journey in the van other than a planned attack."
Swerved towards Liam
The teenage Celtic fan had been at the home of his friend Daniel Ewing, 19, who went outside with other friends to see the two gangs chasing each other.
Mr Ewing told the court that Liam was not interested in "territories or groups" and initially stayed indoors but as he returned home, he spotted his friend across the street.
"The van swerved right to where Liam was. I shouted, but, unfortunately, it was too late," Mr Ewing recalled. "It hit Liam and sent him up into the air."
Mr Ewing told the court: "I was then with Liam the full time.
"I had him in my lap and there was a woman trying to give him CPR.
"I was begging that he was not dead, but I just knew."
The court heard Wright has previous convictions for offensive weapons, road traffic matters and dishonesty.
Defence QC Tony Graham said: "Mr Wright asks me to apologise in the expectation it will offer little comfort to Mr Hendry's family and friends."