Man, 59, dies after Glasgow taxi road crash
A 59-year-old man has died after a taxi crashed in Glasgow.
Police were called to reports of a silver hackney taxi being involved in a crash on Auchentoshan Terrace, in the Springburn area of the city, at about 11:35 on Sunday.
The man was the sole occupant of the cab and was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.
Police Scotland is urging anyone who saw the incident to come forward.
