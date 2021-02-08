Kilmarnock attacks: Police formally identify three who died
Police have formally identified three people who died in a series of incidents in Kilmarnock on Thursday.
Emma Robertson Coupland, 39, was stabbed to death outside University Hospital Crosshouse at about 19:45.
Her daughter, Nicole Anderson, 24, was knifed in Portland Street 20 minutes later.
Officers also confirmed 40-year-old Steven Robertson died in a crash on the C50, between the B7036 and A76, shortly afterwards.
'Absolutely devastated'
Ch Supt Faroque Hussain said: "As you can imagine, the families of those involved are absolutely devastated and still coming to terms with what has happened. They have requested that they be allowed to grieve privately at this time.
"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths, which are linked, are ongoing. We are not looking for anyone else as part of the inquiry."
The officer said the community had been "very supportive" of inquiries so far but that detectives were still appealing for information, especially dashcam or mobile phone footage from the car park at University Hospital Crosshouse between 19:00 and 20:00 on Thursday 4 February.
He added: "We're also eager for anyone who may have been in the Portland Street area between 19:45 and 20:15, and anyone travelling on the A76 between the Bellfield Interchange and Ochiltree between 19:50 and 20:45, to get in touch."
He said people could also submit information directly to officers through the Major Incident Police Portal.
As the names of those who died were released, the chief executive of NHS Ayrshire and Arran paid tribute to his employee who worked at the Crosshouse site.
John Burns said: "Following the incident at University Hospital Crosshouse on Thursday 4 February 2021, we can confirm the sad death of our colleague, Emma Robertson.
"Emma was a valued member of our domestic services team, and she will be sadly missed by her colleagues.
Our thoughts and condolences are with Emma's family, friends and colleagues. We would ask that the media respect the privacy of those involved."
He said that staff care support had been increased and staff who had been affected by the events should take advantage of the help available.
Ms Robertson Coupland was treated in the hospital car park but died at the scene.
Ms Anderson was taken to University Hospital Crosshouse but later died from her injuries.
Mr Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene of the road crash.
Ambulances were diverted to University Hospital Ayr as police dealt with the unfolding events until the three-hour lockdown was lifted shortly before 23:00.