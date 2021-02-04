Crosshouse Hospital under lockdown after 'serious incident'
An Ayrshire hospital is under lockdown as police attend what they are describing as a "serious incident".
Officers have been called to Crosshouse hospital in Kilmarnock and ambulances are being diverted to University Hospital Ayr.
Police said they were also dealing with another serious incident in Portland Street, Kilmarnock.
In a statement on Twitter the force said the public were asked to avoid both areas, which are cordoned off.
Crawford McGuffie, the medical director of NHS Ayrshire and Arran, added: "We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors.
"As this is a Police Scotland incident, we are unable to comment any further at this time."