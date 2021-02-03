Police charge third man over Clydebank death
- Published
A third man has been charged over the death of a man in West Dunbartonshire four days before Christmas.
Billy McGuire, 25, and a second man were found with serious injuries at a house in Perth Crescent, Clydebank.
Mr McGuire died shortly after arriving at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
A 26-year-old man is due to appear before Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Det Chief Insp Alan McAlpine, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "We continue to conduct inquiries into Billy's death and I would urge anyone who has any information to come forward.
"I would also like to thank the community for their assistance with our investigation so far."
Mr McGuire was critically injured at about 00:05 on 21 December.
Two men appeared in court last month over the incident.
In separate appearances both were charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.
They made no plea and were remanded in custody.