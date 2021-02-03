Giant snake discovered in Greenock street dies
A giant snake discovered on a street in Inverclyde has died.
The 14ft (4.26m) python was found by a member of the public in Greenock's Drumfrochar Road on Tuesday.
Police were alerted and it was taken to a local vet but later died as a result of spending too long in freezing temperatures.
Officers said the owner of the snake had been traced and enquiries were ongoing.
Beverley Naismith, of the Abbey Veterinary Group, which looked after the snake, told BBC Scotland: "Snakes of this type are generally more suited to temperatures found in South East Asia.
"They thrive in water and marshland but unfortunately the freezing conditions found on the hills around Greenock are far from ideal.
"At the temperatures we are seeing in the west coast of Scotland they are unfortunately not likely to survive for more than a few hours.
"It is a shame as these snakes, whilst can be very large, can make very docile and good pets, but only if looked after appropriately."
Police said they had no information about pictures of a different dead snake, said to have been found near the town, which have been circulating on social media.