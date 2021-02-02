Crown loses appeal over hit-and-run killer's sentence
Appeal judges have ruled that a jail sentence given to a driver who struck a schoolgirl and left her to die in the street was not "unduly lenient".
Robyn Fryar, 15, was pronounced dead three hours after she was critically injured crossing a road in Paisley in 2019.
Last summer Shaun Gatti, 22, was jailed for five years and three months.
Crown lawyers went to the Court of Criminal Appeal last month in a bid to challenge Gatti's custody term.
Prosecution lawyer Ashley Edwards QC told judges that their colleague, Lord Mulholland, should have handed down a longer prison term.
The High Court in Glasgow previously heard how Gatti was on the wrong side of the road and speeding when he struck the teenager.
Excessive speed
He admitted causing her death by dangerous driving and at excessive speed after consuming alcohol.
Gatti also admitted failing to stop after the fatal crash, which happened at about 02:00 on 7 July, 2019.
She was carried on the car for a distance before being thrown forward when the driver braked.
The court heard Gatti then got out of the car with his passenger Andrew Graham and saw Robyn on the ground.
He then got back in the car and drove off at speed.
Police estimated that at the point of impact Gatti was driving at at least 41 to 47mph in a 30mph zone.
Ms Edwards told the appeal court that Lord Mulholland should have followed the sentencing guidelines used in English and Welsh courts.
She said that if he did this, he would have concluded that Gatti's offence fell within "level one" - a category which results in offenders being given prison terms of seven to 14 years.
Ms Edwards said Lord Mulholland concluded that the offence committed by Gatti fell within level two and that this was wrong.
On Tuesday, in a written judgement issued by the Court of Criminal Appeal, Lady Dorrian upheld the sentence passed by Lord Mulholland.
The appeal judges concluded that the English and Welsh sentencing guidelines could be used by Scottish judges as a reference point. They added that the guidelines did not automatically apply in Scottish law.
Lady Dorrian wrote: "In our view there were two flaws in the submissions advanced in this case. The first was that they proceeded as if the guideline used in England and Wales was actually applicable in Scotland rather than available for such help as it may provide by way of cross check.
"The second flaw in addressing the guideline was to apply an overly analytical approach to its use."
'Acute grief'
The judgement added that having reached his conclusion Lord Mullholland considered the English guideline.
But the judges ruled they could not see how the case "could ever reasonably be fitted into that category".
They concluded: "The result is that the sentence cannot be described as unduly lenient and the appeal must fail."
Passing sentence last year, Lord Mulholland told Gatti he had "delivered the most acute grief" and a "life sentence" to Robyn's family.
The judge added: "You fled the scene and this was a most cowardly act. You should have faced up to what you had done and tried to help her."
'Heart-wrenching'
Robyn's parents later described the sentence as "pathetic".
Iain Fryar and Cheryl Madden told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime they felt let down by the Scottish justice system
Mr Fryar recalled how he drove to the hospital after he got a phone call from his niece and arrived as Robyn was being taken out of the ambulance.
He said: "It's the most heart-wrenching, terrible, horrible thing.
"To see your daughter in a hospital bed, lying dead, and to hold your daughter...that night will just never leave you."
Ms Madden added: "Our lives have been destroyed."
The couple said Gatti's attempt to cover up his crime and his lack of remorse had compounded their agony.