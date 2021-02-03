Rescue operation as huge ship adrift in high winds
- Published
A major rescue operation has been ongoing overnight after a drilling ship broke free from moorings off the North Ayrshire coast.
The crew of the Valaris DS4 deployed the ship's anchors which appeared to be holding despite high winds.
The 228m (748ft)-long ship was moored at Hunterston Terminal, at Fairlie, in the narrow waters between the mainland and the Isle of Cumbrae.
Two lifeboats, tugs and a Coastguard helicopter were sent to the scene.
Five coastguard rescue teams, from Largs, Ardrossan, Ayr, Gourock and Cumbrae, were also in attendance.
Valaris DS4 is understood to have had eight crew on board when it broke free from its moorings at 19:22 on Tuesday evening and began to drift without power.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The vessel, which has a displacement of 96,000 tonnes, is used for deep water drilling operations.