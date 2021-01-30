BBC News

Man,77, dies in one-vehicle crash in Paisley

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened near the Arnold Clark garage

A 77-year-old man has died in a crash in Paisley.

The crash happened near the Arnold Clark garage on Pegasus Way at 17:55 on Friday.

The man, who was driving a Honda Jazz, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Jon Mochan said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the relevant time." He also asked anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

