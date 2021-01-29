Scottish government approves new Monklands hospital site
- Published
The Scottish government has approved Wester Moffat as the site for a new Monklands Hospital.
Earlier this month NHS Lanarkshire identified the site on a shortlist, along with Gartcosh and Glenmavis.
It has now confirmed that the board's recommendation has been approved by Health Secretary Jeane Freeman.
The next stage of the Monklands Replacement Project (MRP) will be the outline business case before construction of the hospital can begin.
Gartcosh and Glenmavis were already being considered when Wester Moffat was identified through a public site nominations process run by the health board.
Neena Mahal, chairwoman of NHS Lanarkshire, welcomed the decision and hailed the involvement of staff and the public during the selection process.
Dr Rory Mackenzie, University Hospital Monklands chief of medical services, said: "It is a crucial step forward on the road to a new Monklands that will be essential in supporting the ideal model of care for our future healthcare challenges, including the rising elderly population.
"We will use the latest technology to deliver Scotland's first digital hospital and clinicians remain at the heart of the process, ensuring our new, ultra-modern hospital is designed to tackle public health issues such as the current coronavirus pandemic."
MRP director Graeme Reid said: "We look forward to detailing the significant clinical and economic benefits that the construction of the new hospital will bring to the people of Lanarkshire in our outline business case later this year.
"We will share our exciting plans in the coming months to ensure the public and our staff are fully aware of developments and can continue to provide input."