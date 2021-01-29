Rapist who killed pets to exert control over women is jailed
A man who killed family pets to exert coercive control over women he sexually assaulted has been jailed for 15 years.
Paul Hill, 55, was convicted of raping four women and assaulting eight others in Aberdeen and Dundee over a period of 22 years.
Several of his victims described Hill as "evil".
Sentencing him, Judge Lord Mulholland called Hill's behaviour to the women "cruel and despicable."
The judge at the High Court in Glasgow told Hill: "You used coercive and controlling behaviour. You abused and belittled them. You harmed their pets as a way of punishing them.
Hill, of Ayr, raped one woman a fortnight after she gave birth and still had internal stitches.
'Stronger than you'
Lord Mulholland told Hill: "These women are stronger than you though, and it was their evidence which will put you behind bars for a long time."
Hill will be monitored in the community for three years after his release from jail.
A trial heard that Hill had drowned a former partner's pet parakeet, killed another's kitten, threw a third girlfriend's cat out of a window, and threatened to harm his own Alsatian dog when a fourth woman told him she was leaving him.
Hill denied committing a string of sexual and violent offences against former partners and claimed any sex was consensual.
His victims said that Hill was an "evil psycho" who verbally abused, beat, strangled and raped them. One said he attacked her after she put a CD in his alphabetically-arranged collection in the wrong place.
One terrified mother-of-two sobbed as she told how she took her children to her mother's after she caught Hill with another woman in their bed.
Later he threatened to kill the family's 18-year-old pet parakeets if she did not return.
She said: "I went home later on that night because I knew he wasn't in the house.
"The kids went into the house and they saw there was only one bird in the cage. They found the other drowned in the kitchen sink."
The 38-year-old said that Hill hit her "more than once a day". She said he "became evil, losing his temper all the time, nasty and drinking. His eyes would glaze over and he looked like he was possessed."
Once, she said, when she failed to cook a steak to his liking, he stabbed her in the back of the hand with a serrated knife, leaving a scar.
'Looked really evil'
Another ex-girlfriend told how Hill wrecked the Tayside apartment he shared with her after she left him because of his violent behaviour and killed her kitten.
The woman, a 32-year-old B&B manager, said that several times - when she had said no to sex - Hill started to strangle her.
She said: "His whole face - his eyes - would change, He was like a completely different person. His eyes would go really dark. He just looked really evil."
Hill was also convicted of throwing another woman's cat out of the window of a flat in Kincorth, Aberdeen.
Hill, who appeared in court via a video link, was placed on the sex offenders register.