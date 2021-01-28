Second Glasgow councillor forced out for missing six months of meetings
- Published
A second Glasgow councillor has been forced from office for failing to attend any council meetings - including virtual sessions - for six months.
Jim Coleman, a former Labour group leader, had been a Glasgow City councillor since its inception in 1995.
He had previously served as a councillor under the old District and Regional system since 1988.
Earlier this year, Tory councillor Tony Curtis lost his seat under the same "no-show" rules.
The Local Government (Scotland) Act 1973 states that a member of a local authority loses office if they do not attend a meeting at least once in any six-month period.
'Deeply disappointed'
In a statement, Mr Coleman, 71, said: "I am deeply disappointed to be leaving the council after 33 years in this fashion. I had intended to continue to serve my community until the council elections in 2022.
"I have been caught out by legislation which fails to recognise the work that I have continued to do and have always done in my community.
"I wish my council colleagues, particularly those in the Labour group, all the best for the future."
Mr Coleman was a member of six committees he was required to attend, as well as the full council when it meets.
He failed to join any one of 44 committee meetings between July and December last year.
A by-election will now be held in his Baillieston ward.