Police name pedestrian killed in Oban road crash
- Published
Police have named a pedestrian who died following a road crash in Argyll and Bute.
Margaret Smith was hit by a Citroen Berlingo van on Soroba Road in Oban at about 18:30 on Thursday.
The 69-year-old local woman was taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in the town, but was pronounced dead shortly after.
The man who was driving the Citroen was not hurt. Police are trying to establish what happened.
Sgt Alister Johnson said: "Our thoughts are with this woman's family and friends.
"We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch."
In particular, he asked anyone who had dashcam footage from the area at the time, to contact police.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.