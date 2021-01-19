Covid: Woman given vaccination on 108th birthday
- Published
A 108-year-old woman has received the Covid vaccination on her birthday.
Marion Dawson, from Houston in Renfrewshire, is the third oldest person in Scotland to be given the vaccine.
She received her jab at Houston and Killellan Kirk, which is being used by the local GP surgery to deliver vaccinations to the community.
Born in 1913, Mrs Dawson has lived through two world wars and the Spanish flu pandemic.
Dr Diane Fisher, who gave the injection said: "We are so excited to be starting vaccinations of our over-80s, and that our first patient to be vaccinated is doing so on her birthday."
Local treasure
Mrs Dawson is the most senior person in NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde to be given the vaccine.
After receiving her injection, she said: "I'm glad it's passed. I never felt a thing."
Kirk minister, Rev Gary Noonan said: "Mrs Dawson is a local treasure in Houston, until the lockdown she never missed a week at church.
"It's fitting she can get her vaccine in the Kirk, a place she loves."
Dr Mark Storey, partner at Strathgryffe Medical Practice, added: "It's been a very difficult year in general practice and society as a whole.
"In our practice we have a family of 10,000 patients, so we are delighted to start vaccinating, especially with Mrs Dawson."