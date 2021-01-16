Mother and sisters 'heartbroken' over missing Fenwick man
- Published
The family of a man last seen walking near an East Ayrshire hotel the week before Christmas have issued a plea to find him.
Jackson Mason, who is 31, was reported missing from his home in Fenwick on 19 December.
He was last seen walking near the Fenwick Hotel, close to the slip road for the M77, sometime after 16:00.
His mother Angela Smith described his disappearance as the worst 28 days of her life.
In a statement issued through Police Scotland, she urged her son to get in contact if he could.
She said: "This has been the worst 28 days of my life, so if you're reading this, please go to the nearest hospital, police station or chap someone's door and they'll guide you back in the right direction to come home to us."
Mr Mason, who is described as being 6ft (183cm) tall and of medium build, with dark-brown hair and a heavy facial hair growth, was wearing grey shorts, a shiny black bubble jacket and white trainers when he went missing.
His sisters, Caitlin Hamilton and Shari Parris said: "It's coming up to a month since our brother went missing. We can't believe we have not heard from him since he went missing. We are completely heartbroken and devastated. We're such a close family and always keep in contact with each other."
The sisters said they had been out day and night looking for their brother.
Ch Insp Nathan Calderwood said it had been nearly a month of bad weather conditions since Jackson's disappearance and added: "We would like to thank the public for their assistance so far in our inquiries but would urge anyone with any information to come forward.
"If you have provided shelter for Jackson or know where he is, please let us know - or encourage Jackson to get in touch with his family."