Man guilty of Transit van murder of teenager in Glasgow
- Published
A man who deliberately mowed down an innocent teenager with a Transit van in an unprovoked attack has been found guilty of murder.
Dean Wright, 32, was high on alcohol and cocaine when he hit 18-year-old Celtic fan Liam Hendry close to Celtic Park on 29 September, 2019.
Mr Hendry was thrown into the air and smashed into the van's windscreen, suffering "catastrophic" head injuries.
Wright was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
Judge Lord Arthurson told him: "This was a deliberate, unprovoked and murderous attack."
Wright was remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month.
Wright, who was disqualified from driving, drove into Barrowfield Street at excessive speed before swerving and hitting Mr Hendry, who was standing close to the pavement.
Mr Hendry had been at the home of his friend Daniel Ewing, 19, who went outside with other friends to see two gangs chasing each other at around Glasgow's Barrowfield area at about 06:00 that morning.
'I was begging that he was not dead'
Mr Ewing told the court that Mr Hendry was not interested in "territories or groups" and initially stayed indoors but as he returned home, he spotted his friend across the street.
"The van swerved right to where Liam was. I shouted, but, unfortunately, it was too late," Mr Ewing recalled. "It hit Liam and sent him up into the air."
Mr Ewing and other friends and residents rushed to the dying teenager's aid.
"I had him in my lap and there was a woman trying to give him CPR," Mr Ewing added. "I was begging that he was not dead, but I just knew."
Wright then did a U-turn and drove at Mr Ewing and three others who were trying to help Mr Hendry.
Wright was also convicted of attempted murder for driving at them.
His co-accused Robert Farrell, 33, who was a passenger in the van, was cleared of murder and attempted murder.
Days after the murder, Celtic fans paid tribute to Mr Hendry by clapping for the entire 18th minute during an Europa League match against Cluj at Parkhead.