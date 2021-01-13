TV and film studio plan for Glasgow's Kelvin Hall
Plans to create an £11.9m television and film studio inside Glasgow's historic Kelvin Hall have been announced.
Council bosses hope the new studio will attract big-budget entertainment and drama productions.
Early design work is under way and the first part of the new screen hub could be ready to open later this year.
The project will receive up to £7.9million in funding from the Scottish government.
The screen sector is estimated to be worth up to £500m to Scotland each year, with 60% of that in Glasgow.
Glasgow council leader Susan Aitken said the city was already home to "an incredible community of independent producers".
But she said there have been concerns that a lack of suitable TV and film facilities was limiting the work they could do.
Heart of the city
Ms Aitken said: "We know they are in demand all over the country and, often, the world. But we also know that, here at home, there is a relative lack of the kind of studio space they need to be able to win higher-value commissions.
"This exciting plan for the Kelvin Hall will not only establish that kind of facility, but do it right in the heart of the city."
The Scottish government's culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "This new development would support the city's thriving creative industries sector, help develop our skills base and attract film and TV productions, creating significant social and economic benefits for Scotland as part of our economic recovery."
The Kelvin Hall plan will go before the council for approval on Thursday.
Last March it was announced that a company led by Sean Connery's son Jason had won the tender to run a large-scale film and TV studio space in Edinburgh's Port of Leith.
First Stage Studio will be based in an industrial building in Bath Road.
The site will include five sound stages and 27,000 sq ft of flexible production office space.