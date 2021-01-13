Archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia dies aged 70
- Published
The Archbishop of Glasgow, the Reverend Philip Tartaglia, has died suddenly at his home in Glasgow.
He was 70 years old.
Archbishop Tartaglia had tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after Christmas and was self-isolating at home. The cause of death is not yet clear.
He had served as leader of Scotland's largest Catholic community since 2012.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
