Covid: Surgery suspended as NHS Lanarkshire patient numbers rise
- Published
NHS Lanarkshire is postponing all non-urgent surgical procedures amid fears that the number of Covid patients in its hospitals is set to double.
The health board said it had taken the decision to focus its acute services on Covid inpatients and emergency care.
It said its hospitals were already full and were expected to be put under even greater pressure.
Urgent cancer care will remain in place, as well as an emergency service for theatres and diagnostics.
The move will take effect on Wednesday and will last for an initial period of four weeks.
A total of 288 patients with Covid are currently being treated in Lanarkshire hospitals, with 16 in ICU.
NHS Lanarkshire's director of acute services, Judith Park, said its hospitals "are full and the numbers of Covid-19 admissions are increasing".
She added: "As such, there are only 46 beds currently available to new patients.
"We currently have nearly 300 patients being treated for Covid-19 in our hospitals, with additional patients currently waiting on test results.
"However, we are anticipating this number to double within a week, putting our hospitals under severe pressure."
Patients with any concerns are being asked to contact the helpline number 0300 303 0446.
NHS Lanarkshire's announcement comes after a "massive surge" of Covid cases in Dumfries and Galloway prompted the suspension of some surgery at the region's hospitals.
Health officials said on Friday they had made the "very difficult decision" to halt some elective operations.