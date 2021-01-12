Killer who went on the run after fatal stabbing in Ayr jailed for nine years
- Published
A killer who went on the run for 11 days after a fatal knife attack has been jailed for nine years.
Marius Bauba, 27, admitted stabbing Morgan Dunn, 34, to death at a house in Ayr on 8 February last year.
He tried to avoid arrest by dyeing his hair and checking into hotels in Dumfries, Gretna and Carlisle using false names.
Bauba faced a murder charge but his plea of guilty to culpable homicide was accepted by prosecutors.
The High Court in Glasgow had heard that the men had been at the house of a mutual friend in Marigold Square in Ayr on the day Mr Dunn died.
Bail orders
They did not know each other, but had posed for a photo together shortly before the killing.
Later that afternoon they ended up arguing in the kitchen and Mr Dunn appeared to go for a knife on a worktop - but Bauba also went for the blade.
A struggle ensued and Mr Dunn was stabbed twice in the chest.
Bauba was the subject of eight bail orders from Ayr Sheriff Court at the time of the killing.
These were for various offences including a number of assaults.
His lengthy list of previous convictions included three violent crimes, a drug offence and nine road traffic matters.
The prosecution accepted provocation could be made out for his attack on Mr Dunn - so reducing the crime from murder.
Lord Matthews told Bauba - who also admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice - that he had to sentence him on the basis that Mr Dunn went for the knife first.