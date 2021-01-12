Two men hurt after gun fired at Transit van in Glasgow
Two men have been hurt after a gun was fired at a van in Glasgow's east end.
Three men, aged 28, 31 and 55, were sitting in a white Ford Transit van parked outside the "One Stop Shop" convenience store in Tollcross Road at 07:40.
A gun was fired at the van and the 28 and 55 year-old men were injured.
They were taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary and discharged after treatment. The third man was not hurt.
Police are now investigating.
Increased police presence
Det Ch Insp Peter Sharp said: "This was a completely dangerous and reckless act which resulted in two men receiving medical treatment.
"We are still trying to establish a motive for this incident and a team of officers are conducting CCTV and local enquires to try and gain further information and identify the person or persons involved.
"Anyone who was in the vicinity of Tollcross Road at about 07:40 this morning or anyone who may have driven past at this time and may have captured the incident on their dash cam is asked to contact police at Shettleston."
He said there would be an increased police presence in the area and urged anyone with information or concerns to speak to the officers.