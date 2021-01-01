BBC News

Man dies following New Year's Day attack in Erskine

A man has died after he was attacked in Renfrewshire on New Year's Day.

Police Scotland said they were called to the Park Drive area in Erskine at about 12:55 after reports of a man being assaulted.

The area was cordoned off following the incident and forensic experts were examining the scene.

A police spokesperson said the man died at the scene, adding: "Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances of what happened."

