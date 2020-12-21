Police appeal after 'suspicious' death in Clydebank
- Published
A man has died and a second has been left seriously injured after a "suspicious" incident at a house in Clydebank.
Police were called to Perth Crescent in the West Dunbartonshire town at about 00:05.
A 25-year-old man and 34-year-old man were discovered with serious injuries and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
The younger man died shortly after arriving at hospital.
The other man is in a critical condition, according to hospital staff.
A post mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of death but Police Scotland said the death is being treated as suspicious.