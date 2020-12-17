Wishaw man killed neighbour in lockdown parking row
- Published
A Lanarkshire man has admitted killing his neighbour after a row over lockdown parking.
Craig McCarroll stabbed his friend Thomas Nelson, 24, to death in April this year when a dispute turned violent.
The two men lived next door to each other with their families in Wishaw.
McCarroll, 29, was accused of murder but prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to the reduced charge of culpable homicide on the grounds of provocation.
The two men fell out when people going to Mr Nelson's home started leaving their cars next to McCarroll's house.
'Repeatedly threatened violence'
Prosecutor Shanti Maguire told the hearing this had been going on for several weeks.
In the hours before the killing, McCarroll made "derogatory" remarks about Mr Nelson and "repeatedly threatened violence" towards him.
It appeared there was to be a fight between the men.
At about 02:00, McCarroll's mum saw Mr Nelson on her path in the town's Carron Street and she followed her son outside.
Mr Nelson was said to have hit McCarroll before he retaliated and both ended up on the ground.
The sound of someone fall against a car was heard before McCarroll was seen on top of Mr Nelson.
The bleeding victim was soon found "gurgling and unconscious" as McCarroll's parents dragged him inside.
'Trivial dispute'
Miss Maguire said: "Mr Nelson's mother made a 999 call where she is heard to be highly distressed and that she thought her son was dying."
Mr Nelson was stabbed in the heart and never recovered.
The High Court in Glasgow heard McCarroll used "excessive violence" which went "further than was necessary to protect himself".
Tony Graham QC, defending, said: "He has taken the life of someone, who, for considerable years, was his friend."
"It was a ridiculously trivial dispute which escalated."
The advocate said "parking was at the root of this".
Mr Graham stated that McCarroll often missed taxis due to take him to work late at night because friends of Mr Nelson had parked at the killer's home.
Judge Lord Matthews heard that McCarroll was "haunted" by causing the death.
He remanded McCarroll in custody and deferred sentencing for reports.
The ex-warehouse worker will be sentenced in the new year.