Two men arrested after rural Ayrshire drug seizure
Two men have been charged after police seized about £220,000 worth of drugs at a rural property in East Ayrshire.
A "significant quantity" of drugs and machinery were taken from the property near Dalmellington on Monday evening by officers with a search warrant.
The men, aged 25 and 26, have been charged in relation to the alleged production of controlled drugs.
Class C tablets, suspected to be benzodiazepines, and Class B drugs, thought to be cannabis, were recovered.