Two men arrested after rural Ayrshire drug seizure

Two men have been charged after police seized about £220,000 worth of drugs at a rural property in East Ayrshire.

A "significant quantity" of drugs and machinery were taken from the property near Dalmellington on Monday evening by officers with a search warrant.

The men, aged 25 and 26, have been charged in relation to the alleged production of controlled drugs.

Class C tablets, suspected to be benzodiazepines, and Class B drugs, thought to be cannabis, were recovered.

