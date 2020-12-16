Mull residents to be consulted on deliveries by drones
- Published
Residents of Mull are to be consulted on a plan to use drones for Royal Mail deliveries to parts of the island.
A trial is planned in the new year after a parcel was flown to Rubha nan Gall lighthouse north of Tobermory earlier this month.
Skyports, a drone company, has been taking part in a project flying medical supplies from Oban on the Argyll mainland to Mull's hospital.
Royal Mail said its trial could lead to its wider use of the machines.
The company said this month's parcel delivery was the "first step" in a consultation programme and trial due to take place next year.
It said it would be "engaging with the community to explore the viability of using drones to deliver to rural communities" on Mull.
Royal Mail said the work would help to identify opportunities to support its staff in delivering to "very remote areas and addresses in the UK".
Chief commercial officer Nick Landon said: "We've seen a huge increase in parcel volumes this year and this is just one of the ways we are looking at to support our frontline delivery staff and deliver fast, convenient and green services for all of our customers."