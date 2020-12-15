Killer went on run for 11 days after Ayr stabbing
A killer who went on the run after a fatal knife attack was traced by police 11 days later.
Marius Bauba, 27, has admitted stabbing Morgan Dunn, 34, to death at a house in Ayr on 8 February.
He tried to avoid arrest by dyeing his hair and checking into hotels in Dumfries, Gretna and Carlisle using false names.
Bauba faced a murder charge but his plea of guilty to culpable homicide was accepted by prosecutors.
He will be sentenced in the new year.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that the men had been at the house of a mutual friend in Ayr on the day Mr Dunn died.
They did not know each other, but had posed for a photo together shortly before the killing.
Stabbed in the heart
Later that afternoon they ended up arguing in the kitchen and Mr Dunn appeared to go for a knife on a worktop - but Bauba also went for the blade.
Prosecutor Mark McGuire said: "Bauba got there first...a struggle ensued and he stabbed Morgan Dunn twice in the chest."
The advocate depute said it was accepted "provocation can be made out" reducing the crime from murder.
The court heard Bauba escaped before two other people in the house discovered the victim.
A 999 call was made, but Mr Dunn - who lived in Ayrshire with his mum - died 40 minutes later, having been stabbed in the heart.
The court heard Bauba initially called a friend to meet him at a McDonald's restaurant.
This person gave him £200 before the killer contacted another man, who arranged for him to stay at a Holiday Inn in Dumfries.
He was joined at the hotel by his girlfriend, Kelly Maxwell. She asked him about Mr Dunn's death, but he denied being responsible.
The couple moved on to a second hotel in the town before checking in for two nights at another in Carlisle.
During the hotel stays, Buaba dyed his hair and used the false names "Alan Graham" and "Barry Gilmour".
He finally visited the Solway Lodge Hotel in Gretna claiming his car had broken down.
The advocate depute said: "At a suggestion (by staff) police might be looking for him if they found his car abandoned, Bauba stated; 'They will never find me'."
But, detectives were later tipped off where he was.
He was found in his room there, but made no comment about the attack.
'Deeply regrets'
Bauba was the subject of eight bail orders from Ayr Sheriff Court at the time of the killing.
These were for various offences including a number of assaults
He was also serving a community payback order at the time - which he had breached - and he was awaiting sentencing for disorderly conduct and flouting bail.
Bauba's lengthy list of previous convictions included three violent crimes, a drug offence and nine road traffic matters.
Brian McConnachie QC, defending, said his client "deeply regrets" being responsible for the death.
Lord Matthews deferred sentencing on Bauba - who also admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice - for reports.
He was remanded in custody.