Exotic animals stolen from Motherwell pet shop
A number of exotic animals worth more than £2,000 have been stolen from a pet shop in North Lanarkshire.
The theft included 15 tortoises, worth £125 each, three geckos, worth £50 each and two orchid mantises, worth £22 each.
The animals were taken overnight between Friday and Saturday from The Fin Room shop on Albert Street in Motherwell.
Police said the animals could suffer in cold weather.
Insp Hugh Burns said: "This would appear to have been a deliberate and targeted act. We need to find these animals as soon as possible as they could suffer harm or even die due to being away from their normal, warm environment.
"I would appeal to anyone who has been offered these animals or who knows anything about them being offered for sale to get in touch."
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland's non-emergency line.