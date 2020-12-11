Gang break into Airdrie house and beat man with hammers
A man has been left with a head injury after a gang broke into his home in North Lanarkshire and beat him with hammers.
The four unidentified men entered the property on Moffat Place in Airdrie at about 17:00 on Tuesday.
They carried out what police say was a targeted attack, leaving the man with head injuries that needed hospital treatment.
Officers have launched an investigation and inquiries are continuing.
Det Con Paul James has urged anyone with information or who saw any suspicious activity in the area to contact police via the non-emergency line.