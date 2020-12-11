Covid: School moves to remote learning until January
- Published
A secondary school in North Ayrshire has moved to remote learning after repeated Covid cases.
Pupils at St Matthew's Academy in Saltcoats will not return to classrooms until January.
From Monday until the end of term on 23 December teaching will be conducted remotely.
The Roman Catholic high school has more than 1,000 pupils from towns across North Ayrshire.
A statement from the council said: "Due to a further increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases at the school and following discussions between North Ayrshire Council, NHS Ayrshire & Arran's Health Protection Team and Scottish government, a decision has been taken to introduce home learning through to the end of this term
"Pupils will return to the school campus on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, following the festive break.
"In the meantime, pupils will be expected to continue with their lessons remotely."