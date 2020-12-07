Teenager hit by car in fatal Glasgow crash named
- Published
A teenage girl who died after being struck by a car on Glasgow's Great Western Road has been named by police as 16-year-old Sophie Geddes.
The crash involving a grey Ford Focus happened near the Garscadden Road junction at about 19:45 on Saturday.
Miss Geddes, from Knightswood, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she later died.
Police have repeated their appeal for witnesses or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.
Sgt Grant MacIver said: "We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage as this could be very helpful to our investigation."