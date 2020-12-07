Two arrested in protests outside Celtic FC stadium
Two men have been arrested after protests outside Celtic Park in Glasgow.
Fans gathered outside the stadium to call for change after Celtic drew 1-1 with St Johnstone at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership match on Sunday.
Police said such gatherings were banned in areas under level four restrictions such as Glasgow.
It is the second time in a week there has been protests at the stadium amid calls for manager Neil Lennon's exit.
Police Scotland said the two men had been arrested for disorder offences.
A spokesman for the force said: "The Scottish government regulations are quite clear that these types of protest are prohibited in areas under level four restrictions.
"Our response has been measured and proportionate today.
"We will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, using enforcement as a last resort."
Police had warned people not to protest outside the stadium after similar scenes the previous weekend when Celtic lost 2-0 to Ross County in the Scottish League Cup.