Van driven at three people in Greenock murder bid
Police are investigating an attempted murder after a van was driven at three people walking on a pavement in Greenock.
The silver Ford Connect van struck the side of a 35-year-old man on Inverkip Road at about 16:00 on Friday.
He was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. The other two people in the group - a man and a woman - were not injured.
Police are checking CCTV footage and appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
Det Sgt Stuart Young said: "This incident could have been much worse.
"To mount a pavement and directly drive at people is incredibly dangerous and unacceptable. That is why I'm urging anyone with any information on this incident to contact us.
"In particular, I would ask anyone with a dashcam to please check their footage as it may have captured footage which could assist us in our investigation."