Girl, 16, dies after being hit by car in Glasgow
A 16-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car on Glasgow's Great Western Road.
The incident, involving a grey Ford Focus, happened near the junction with Garscadden Road at about 19:45 on Saturday.
The teenager was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she later died.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.
Sgt Grant MacIver said: "A young girl has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends."