Man dies in hospital days after being hit by van in Glasgow
A 74-year-old man has died days after being hit by a van on the Kingston Bridge in Glasgow.
The man left his blue Toyota Corolla on the M8 eastbound, where he was struck by a van at about 10:00 on Thursday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition but police have now said he has died.
The 30-year-old driver of the van, a white Mercedes Sprinter, was not injured in the incident.
Sgt John Bradford, from the Greater Glasgow road policing unit, said: "Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing and I am keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the crash."