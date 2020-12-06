Man arrested after being rescued from car in River Clyde
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after having to be rescued when his car went into the River Clyde at Port Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Newark Castle at about 23:40 on Saturday.
It is believed they found the man sitting on the roof of his car several metres out into the water.
After being rescued he was taken to Inverclyde Royal Infirmary for treatment before being released.
Police Scotland said a 32-year-old man had been charged in connection with the incident and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Ch Inspector Graeme Gallie said: "We are currently working with the coastguard to the retrieve the vehicle."