Man, 36, charged over Celtic Park disorder
- Published
A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with disorder-related offences outside Celtic Park last Sunday.
The man is the latest person to be charged after hundreds of fans converged on the ground to call for the sacking of manager Neil Lennon.
Police Scotland said he was released on an undertaking and a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.
There were violent scenes at the ground after Celtic lost to Ross County.
Police Scotland deployed officers, at least 12 vehicles and the force helicopter. Three officers suffered minor injuries.
Glasgow is currently under level four of the Scottish government Covid restrictions, meaning protests are prohibited.