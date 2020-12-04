Work begins near Rest and Be Thankful blighted by landslips
Work has begun to install a barrier along a stretch of road in Argyll made infamous by recent landslips.
A 175-metre (191 yard) long, six metre (20ft) high barrier will be positioned next to the old military road, which has been used as a diversion to the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.
A vulnerable channel affecting both roads was formed by landslips in August and September this year.
The work is expected to be completed by Christmas "weather permitting".
Motorists currently face 59 mile diversion when both the main A83 and the old military road are closed by landslips.
Transport Scotland said the barrier would enable further use of the diversion during adverse weather.
It also said a design team was working to identify an alternative route through Glen Croe and aimed to have a preferred route by spring 2021.
At present weather forecasts and conditions on the hillside are monitored on a daily basis.
Work will also begin this month to build deer fences to protect trees due to be planted next autumn to help maximise stability of the hillside.
Council leader Robin Currie welcomed the news, but said the area "simply cannot wait another decade with further disruption" for the A83.
He said: "Whilst this is a positive step, all options must remain on the table until that permanent solution is in place in order to help Argyll and Bute remain open for business.
"Reviewing forestry roads to allow alternative routes to market is currently underway and we look forward to hearing more about potential plans."