Covid in Scotland: Positive cases at Faslane nuclear submarine base
- Published
The Royal Navy has confirmed a number of personnel at its main base in Scotland have tested positive for Covid-19.
HMNB Clyde, also known as Faslane, on Gare Loch in Argyll and Bute is the navy's base for nuclear submarines and hunter-killer submarines.
The navy said the people who had tested positive were under medical supervision.
A number of others were also self-isolating.
A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that a number of personnel at HMNB Clyde have tested positive for Covid-19 and are under medical supervision.
"Personnel identified as having been in contact with those who have tested positive are self-isolating in line with established health guidelines.
"We do not comment on matters related to submarine operations."
Argyll and Bute recorded 96 cases in the past 24 hours, according to Scottish government statistics.