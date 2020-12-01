BBC News

Boat's crew airlifted from Firth of Clyde after finding mine

image copyrightJohn Stevenson
image captionThe coastguard is co-ordinating the response

Seven people have been airlifted from a boat in the Firth of Clyde after the crew reported they had found a mine.

HM Coastguard said it was co-ordinating the response after the boat - believed to be a survey vessel - discovered "possible ordnance".

The coastguard was alerted at about 11:20 and the bomb disposal team have been called out.

Troon RNLI lifeboat and Rothesay Coastguard Rescue Team are also involved in the response.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said the disposal team was currently "assessing how to deal with the ordnance", which is understood to have been discovered near Wemyss Bay.

