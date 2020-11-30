Covid: Six people fined for travelling to Oban party from level 4 area
Six people have been fined by police in Oban for travelling into the region from a level four area for a house party.
The fixed penalty notices for breaking Covid-19 restrictions were issued over the weekend.
Officers also handed out four fines to the occupants of a vehicle that came from a level four area.
Oban is in Argyll and Bute which is at level two under the Scottish government's coronavirus restrictions.
Scotland moved to a five-level system of localised restrictions earlier this month, with the aim of suppressing the virus in high-prevalence areas but allowing more freedom in places with fewer cases.
A group of 11 council areas in the west of the central belt are set to remain in level four - the top tier of curbs - until 11 December.
Insp Mark Stephen, from Oban Police, said officers would continue to use enforcement "as a last resort where there is a clear breach of the legislation".
He said: "The chief constable has said publicly on numerous occasions that we will not be routinely stopping vehicles or setting up road blocks, and that will not change as a result of travel restrictions now being in law.
"However, officers may in the course of their duties come across people who are travelling from one local authority area to another.
"In areas where travel restrictions apply, officers will continue to use the common sense, discretion and excellent judgement that they have applied since the crisis began."
