Police deployed as Celtic fans gather at stadium after Ross County defeat
Hundreds of fans converged on Celtic Park on Sunday night after their team's 2-0 League Cup defeat to Ross County.
Police Scotland deployed officers, at least 12 vehicles and the force helicopter as fans called for the removal of Celtic manager Neil Lennon.
The scenes came after Ross County ended a run of 35 cup wins for Celtic who had won the last 11 domestic trophies.
Celtic have now won just two of their last 10 matches. They also trail Rangers by 11 points in the league.