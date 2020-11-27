Covid in Scotland: Thirteen residents die in Bishopbriggs care home
A total of 13 residents at an East Dunbartonshire care home have died in a Covid-19 outbreak.
The owners of Mavisbank care home in Bishopbriggs confirmed the death toll and said that a further seven residents had also tested positive for the virus.
Another 11 staff members were self-isolating following positive tests.
The Care Inspectorate rated the home in Lennox Crescent as "weak" in its Covid-19 response in an inspection last month.
At the unannounced check on 26 October, inspectors found the cleanliness of the home a "significant concern".
It went on to describe the cleanliness of the environment and the overall fabric of the building as "poor".
Deep clean
The report said they were "very concerned about the potential risk of infection for residents".
Senior managers responded immediately and maintenance staff were deployed to clean the home.
However the operators were ordered to carry out a deep clean of the facility by 11 November.
Mavisbank owners HC-One said they were monitoring the situation closely.
A spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus. Every loss is felt deeply by the families and our team, and we are doing all we can to support them during this challenging time.
"As we navigate this outbreak, we continue to work closely with all the relevant authorities to contain the virus and safeguard our residents.
"We are pleased that a number of residents have now recovered, and we continue to closely monitor the health and wellbeing of all those affected. This includes following all government guidance in relation to infection prevention and control."
Responding to the Care Inspectorate report, the company said the health, safety and wellbeing of its residents and staff was a priority.
Refresher training
The spokeswoman said: "We were disappointed that inspectors found some elements of our robust infection control plan were not being fully implemented and we acted urgently to respond to this feedback. These issues were immediately rectified so that when inspectors returned, they were able to see and approve of the work that had been completed.
"Senior staff are also supporting the home and our learning and development team are ensuring that all colleagues complete refresher training which includes our specific coronavirus training modules on the virus, enhanced infection control procedures, and the correct use of PPE.
"These training modules have been regularly updated to reflect all changes in the guidance over recent months. "