Scottish government selling yacht acquired in Ferguson Marine sale
The Scottish government is selling a "superyacht" it acquired when it bought a shipyard on the brink of collapse.
Ministers purchased the Ferguson yard when it went into administration after a dispute over the construction of new ferries for the Scottish government.
The 25m vintage yacht is part of the shipbuilders' assets inherited as part of the purchase.
The new management said they had no purpose for the yacht and had therefore decided to sell it.
The yacht was found in storage after the Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow was nationalised in August 2019.
Described as a "gentleman's motor yacht", it was launched in 1952 as Anahita V but will require a "complete renovation and restoration".
It includes a master suite and two guest suites, a skipper's cabin and a three-berth crew cabin, as well as two deck saloons, a wheelhouse and a galley.
It was designed and built by Feadship, a Dutch company, said to have a "global reputation" for building high-end luxury yachts.
Tim Hair, turnaround director at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow, said the yacht was part of the inventory of assets compiled when the shipyard went into administration.
"We do not know why it was purchased and have no reason to keep the vessel," he said.
Mr Hair added that the yard did not have the resources or tools to renovate the yacht, and so the best course of action was to sell it.
"Perhaps someone can bring what was once a stylish and elegant yacht back to life and into service," he added.
When the Scottish government began operating the yard under a management agreement with the administrators last year, about £50m of taxpayer loans to Ferguson Marine were written off.
The Scottish government has kept paying the shipyard's running costs, including its wage bill for 300 people, following administration.
Ferguson went into administration following a dispute with Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd - which buys and leases CalMac ships on behalf of the Scottish government - over the construction of two ferries under a £97m fixed price contract.
At the time of the administration being announced, administrator described the contract as being "materially behind schedule and over budget".