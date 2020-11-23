Bridge due to be installed in Renfrew falls from loader
- Published
A new pedestrian and cycle bridge which was due to be lifted into place over a body of water in Renfrew has toppled over, crushing a van.
The bridge had fallen from a loader at the site on Inchinnan Road, near Glasgow Airport.
It was being prepared to be lifted by cranes over Black Cart Water.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 20:40 on Sunday, however no-one was injured. The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.
Pictures posted online showed that a van had been crushed underneath the bridge.
A Renfrewshire Council spokesman said: "No-one was injured and we are supporting the contractors as they assess the situation and consider the next steps.
"The junction of Abbotsinch Road, Greenock Road and Inchinnan Road is open as normal and will be closed overnight as scheduled each night from 20:00 to 06:00, reopening at 06:00 on Saturday 5 December."
A spokesman for the contractor, Wills Bros Civil Engineering, added: "We can confirm an incident occurred [on Sunday] involving the transportation of the new Black Cart pedestrian and cycle bridge within the Glasgow Airport Investment Area site.
"There was no injury to personnel and an incident investigation is now under way along with the specialist contractor engaged to complete the move."
The bridge installation is part of a multi-million pound project to improve connectivity in the area.
The council has said that improving routes between the Westway, Inchinnan and Airport Business Parks is part of a plan to boost the district.
It hopes to create economic growth in the area around innovation, research and manufacturing.