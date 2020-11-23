More than four million illicit cigarettes seized in Glasgow
- Published
More than four million illicit cigarettes have been seized from a warehouse in Glasgow by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
The goods are believed to be worth an estimated £1.6m in lost duty and taxes.
Police and customs officers also uncovered a tobacco factory in Hamilton during last week's operation.
Three men from Airdrie aged between 25 and 34 were arrested and charged with excise duty fraud and money laundering offences.
About £20,000 in cash was also seized by officers.
The three men have been released pending further investigation.
Fifty HMRC officers executed several warrants across Glasgow and Lanarkshire on 19 November along with eight officers from Police Scotland.
HMRC said the tobacco factory in Hamilton was dismantled. Two industrial mixing machines, a tobacco shredding machine, packaging and 45kg of tobacco were seized.
Joe Hendry, assistant director of HMRC6's fraud investigation service, said the illicit tobacco market costs the UK about £1.9bn a year in lost revenue.
He added: "This is theft from the taxpayer and undermines legitimate traders."