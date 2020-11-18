Man guilty of murdering girlfriend's ex-partner in Motherwell
- Published
A 23-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend's former partner in a knife attack.
Declan Blythe stabbed Cameron McMillan in the street in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, on 19 May 2019.
Mr McMillan had been invited to a house party by ex-partner Amy Newton at the flat she shared with Blythe.
The High Court in Glasgow heard Blythe got involved in a scuffle with Mr McMillan but later claimed he did not know how his victim had been injured.
Jurors had heard that Blythe and Ms Newton, 22, had been living together for around five months at the time.
Ms Newton told an earlier trial - halted due to the pandemic lockdown in March - that she had confessed to Blythe that she still loved Mr McMillan.
Blythe, of Hamilton, was said to be left "upset and gutted".
Speaking to the jury at the latest trial, prosecutor Shanti Maguire said: "You may have a view that she was toying with the affections of both these young men."
Blythe was described by a witness as "not in the mood for a party" before the fatal attack.
Chest wound
The killer told this trial that he wanted to leave the flat and called a taxi.
He claimed to then be standing in the street with co-accused Stephen Glen, 37, when Mr McMillan came out brandishing a knife.
However, Ms Newton told the trial her former partner was not armed.
Blythe admitted grabbing hold of Mr McMillan's arm, but insisted he did not touch any blade.
The court heard the fatal blow to the chest area would have required a "severe" amount of force.
Blythe was further convicted of two separate assault charges.
He faces a life sentence when he returns to court in January.
Co-accused Glen, of Carfin, North Lanarkshire, was also found guilty of assault. He was bailed and will be sentenced on the same date.